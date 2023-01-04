⚡️⚡️ Captain Shiva Chouhan becomes the first woman officer of the Indian Army to operationally deploy on the Siachen Glacier! Capt Chouhan is from the Bengal Sappers & will lead a group of combat engineers at the world’s highest militarised zone for the next 3 months. 🇮🇳🏔️ pic.twitter.com/d47Jk2QxM8