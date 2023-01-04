Around the Web Watch: Meet Captain Shiva Chauhan, the Indian army’s first woman officer to be deployed at Siachen Chauhan has been operationally deployed at the Siachen glacier’s Kumar post, in the world’s highest battlefield. Scroll Staff An hour ago ⚡️⚡️ Captain Shiva Chouhan becomes the first woman officer of the Indian Army to operationally deploy on the Siachen Glacier! Capt Chouhan is from the Bengal Sappers & will lead a group of combat engineers at the world’s highest militarised zone for the next 3 months. 🇮🇳🏔️ pic.twitter.com/d47Jk2QxM8— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 3, 2023 'Breaking the Glass Ceiling'Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world #Siachen.#SuraSoi@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @adgpi pic.twitter.com/nQbmJxvLQ4— @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) January 3, 2023 Excellent news! I am extremely happy to see more women joining the Armed Forces and take every challenge in stride. It is a an encouraging sign. My best wishes to Capt Shiva Chauhan. https://t.co/M9d7Rw7kSj— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 3, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. army women