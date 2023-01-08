Around the Web Watch: From Delhi to Lucknow, how various cities in north India are looking, covered in thick fog Low visibility affected trains and flights as minimum temperatures dropped below 2 degrees Celsius. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago Dense fog at 10 AM. 🥶🌫️📍 #Delhi Visibility. 50m @shubhamtorres09#ColdWave #delhiwinters pic.twitter.com/3RnJpt58dY— Delhi-NCR Weatherman 🌦️🥵⛈️🥶 (@SouravSaxena_17) January 8, 2023 Delhi…🥶#Delhiwinters pic.twitter.com/cxG5ZYWnpi— Ravi Sisodia ರವಿ (@ravi27kant) January 8, 2023 that's how Noida looks right now... Fog engulfed the entire area... #fog2023 #Weather pic.twitter.com/GQ27tijH3Z— Mohit Mishra (@mohitmishraa) January 8, 2023 #Foggymorning in #Gurgaon today 🤩🥳 pic.twitter.com/M84r7EgIHX— Gaurav Ssaini (@GauraavSainii) January 8, 2023 Fog in city of Nawab, pls drive safe #Fog #UP #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/2UB0vFRSsl— Pawan Kumar Singh ❁ (@pawankalhans) January 7, 2023 #Agra - आगरा में घने कोहरे का प्रभाव चारों तरफ कोहरा ही कोहरा ...... दूर-दूर तक सफेद धुंध ही नजर आ रही है ऐसे में घर से निकलना बेहद दुर्लभ ऐसे में बेहद सावधानी बरतें आवश्यक कार्य होने पर ही घर से निकले सुरक्षा के साथ@spbhattacharya @AnchalTv @__AeroRavi21 pic.twitter.com/2oTZVttefd— Vikram Singh /NewsXpress.tv सच की आवाज (@JournalistVikr1) January 8, 2023 #Delhi | Thick layer of #fog covers the national capital this morning lowering visibility. Visuals from near Akshardham. pic.twitter.com/QYNECLNplf— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) January 8, 2023 Uttar Pradesh | As north India shivers amid cold wave, a dense layer of fog covers parts of the state capital Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/IUEVxwLAOa— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2023 West Bengal | Thick layer of fog covers parts of Siliguri. pic.twitter.com/8dxoIH4dMR— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fog winter weather