Around the Web Watch: Delhi queer pride parade sees thousands in attendance as participants fight for equal rights It was the first pride parade in India's capital in three years. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: Hundreds of people take part in the first Delhi Queer Pride march in three years, demanding equal rights, as pressure grows for legal recognition of same-sex marriage in India pic.twitter.com/qRw7sUlNuV— AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 9, 2023 It was such heart warming and emotional parade. Delhi, you did pride so so well. Let's convince the Supreme Court to pass order in our favour 🌈🦄#DelhiPrideParade #DelhiPride #LGBTQ #LGBTQIA pic.twitter.com/SXt50nVHE6— 🍂 (@hornyblow) January 8, 2023 Jai Bhim pic.twitter.com/KeCaBy0ML1— Sourish Samanta (@SourishSamanta) January 8, 2023 delhi, you did pride so so well. 🏳️🌈🥰💕 pic.twitter.com/S3e28qbBr9— begum (formerly duchess) (@pettyparthy) January 8, 2023 Some slogans from Delhi Pride Parade today✨#LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/nCVBiEqg1D— Shivangi Saxena (@shivangi441) January 8, 2023 This lovely image was sent to me by a friend.Delhi Pride Parade 2023 ❤️🏳️🌈Love, Freedom and Resistance pic.twitter.com/u6ZlAenPOd— Krishnakant کرشن کانت कृष्णकांत (@KLahangir) January 9, 2023 Dogs at #DelhiPride pic.twitter.com/3vE8mqYOIr— Adrija Bose (@adrijabose) January 8, 2023