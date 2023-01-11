Around the Web ‘I always worried he writes better than me’: Gulzar reads his lighthearted poem for Javed Akhtar Laughter and mutual admiration on display between the two lyricist-poets. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago अदब के दो धुरंधर एक दूसरे की तारीफ़े भी क्या कमाल के लहजे में करते हैं।जावेद अख़्तर साहब और गुलज़ार साहब की जुगलबंदी pic.twitter.com/1rWGBB7yTQ— Imran Pratapgarhi (@ShayarImran) January 11, 2023 Watch their full interaction here: Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gulzar Javed Akhtar poetry