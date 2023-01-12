Around the Web Watch: Eighty-three-year-old woman wins gold and bronze medals at Pune carrom competition The woman’s grandson posted a video of his grandmother displaying during the All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament in Pune. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Inspired by my 83-year-old Aaji who won Gold in the Doubles and Bronze in the singles in Pune’s All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament against much younger and steadier hands. 👑👌🎯 pic.twitter.com/Mh1pPnUa2O— Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) January 8, 2023 We can take some credit for practicing with her although @abhijeet_dipke and I got destroyed by Aaji, despite being paired with @PulkitS_ 😜 pic.twitter.com/N6mmb8v5ul— Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) January 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. sports women age