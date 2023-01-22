Viral Video Watch: Music legends John MacLaughlin, Zakir Hussain and Vikku Vinayakram’s impromptu vocal jam The members of the legendary group Shakti reunited for their 50th anniversary tour in India. Scroll Staff An hour ago Iconic clip taken by @jairamvgj whose company Hyperlink Brand solutions is promoting the performance of legendary Fusion Group ‘Shakti’ today in Mumbai.(I won’t miss it!) John Mclaughlin, Zakir Hussain & the amazing Vikku Vinayakram fooling around with one of their tracks.👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZPaXIRmmPG— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2023 The Most beautiful thing happened today!!!! 50 years of friendship! What a blessed moment to witness this! Video courtesy : Swaminathan Selvaganesh. pic.twitter.com/tQ0IEAsUee— Ghatam GiridharUdupa (@ghatamudupa) January 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music Zakir Hussain John MacLaughlin jazz fusion