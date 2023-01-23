Around the Web Watch: Milind Soman challenges UAE ambassador in India to do push-ups for a selfie When diplomat Abdulnasser Alshaali wanted to get a photo with the Soman after a marathon in Mumbai, he had to really work for it. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago 20 pushups with H.E Ambassador to India from the UAE @aj_alshaali before taking this pic at Mumbai Marathon 😀 The only interesting way to take pictures with people, someone must do pushups first !! He's such a good sport 😀...#PushupsForSelfie #health #happiness #love #life pic.twitter.com/Vgbwuvgw64— Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) January 20, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fitness Mumbai