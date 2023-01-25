Around the Web Watch: Shah Rukh Khan returns with ‘Pathaan’, wild scenes of celebrations across theatres in India Fans cheer, dance and throw confetti in and outside theatres to celebrate the Bollywood star’s first new film in four years. Scroll Staff An hour ago Unbelievable craze for #Pathaan in #Kolkata. Look at the energy inside the hall. People watching 2 back to back shows. During #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow because of such euphoria they anticipated they will not be able to hear anything & thus booked the 2nd show too. #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/7hFAahil5s— Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) January 25, 2023 #PathaanReviewRating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐✨Shah Rukh Khan delivers a career-best performance in the high-octane action film #Pathaan. Filled with style, swag, and non-stop entertainment, it's a BONAFIDE BLOCKBUSTER that will leave you on the edge of your seat.#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/3q1GHYqFMk— Ali Khan (@Ali1111Khan) January 25, 2023 Craze for #ShahRukhKhan is unbelievable.His Fans celebrating the Movie #Pathan like festival.#PathaanReview #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #SRK66 #SRKians @SRKUniverse @SRKFC_PUNE pic.twitter.com/40Vlb7EFs1— Himanshu Purohit (@Himansh256370) January 25, 2023 #Pathaan Celebrations Hyderabad 🔥.Scenes at theatre after our show!!Massiest celebrations ever 🔥🔥!!King Khan @iamsrk is Back. Blockbuster loading..... pic.twitter.com/FmbKh8RRlk— SRK Hyderabad Fans (@SRKHydFans) January 25, 2023 #Pathaan people gone mad in theatre blockbuster movie #PathaanReview in Nandyal @SRKNandyalCFC @iamsrk #Blockbuster 🥳💥💥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FF6Ct7UMlv— Baba tarak9999 (@lovelybaba9999) January 25, 2023 Blockbuster is loading with blockbuster celebrations in Aurangabad 🥳#Pathaan_Dekhega_Hindustan #PathaanDay pic.twitter.com/9G2aczvxcx— Arhan (Fan) (@arhan4srk) January 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan