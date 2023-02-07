Around the Web Watch: Shashi Tharoor, cricketer Sanju Samson join 12-year-old tennis prodigy Vedant Mohan in a game Tharoor, Samson and Mohan inaugurated the Sharat Kumar Nambiar Masters’ Tennis tournament at Trivandrum Tennis Club with a friendly match. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Finally, to “kick-off” the tourney, @IamSanjuSamson & I took a few volleys across the net from the 12-year-old Vedanth,who proved more than equal to our challenge. Sanju would have been better off without the handicap of a geriatric partner! pic.twitter.com/dx4t0rbRvB— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shashi Tharoor Tennis