Viral Video Watch: Re-release of 'Jab We Met' for Valentine's week in theatres has fans dancing, mouthing lines Starring, once more, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Scroll Staff An hour ago watched Jab We Met in theatres 16 years after its release and this was the response : pic.twitter.com/cR1Y1qYx2u— moan papdi (@komediangold) February 12, 2023 😭🫶Best Theatre Experience watching Jab We Met in theatre pic.twitter.com/k3qj2hbePg— Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) February 12, 2023 Watched Jab We Met in Theatres again. What a crowd. What an experience pic.twitter.com/rP2IKXV3l8— Rishabh (@iamrisshabh) February 13, 2023 This scene was surreal to watch on big screen. The experience was something else. People gasped. #JabWeMet #Kareena pic.twitter.com/FzmYarqESw— Rajeev (@AttitudeKnight) February 11, 2023 This is the craze , this is the cult following of a 15 year old film.. Yes the hooting , cheers , claps are from the girl audience! FYI this is not a single screen, it's from PVR ORION MALL!! THIS IS FILM.. THIS IS BOLLYWOOD ROMANCE .. THIS IS Imtiaz Ali's #JabWeMet pic.twitter.com/WPOV43J6tl— 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑙𝑘𝑚𝑎𝑛 𝑔𝑢𝑦 ☻︎ (@walkman_guy) February 12, 2023 Wow thank you ❤️❤️ https://t.co/dSlxoa1WAT— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 13, 2023