Viral Video Puppy Bowl: Rescue dogs compete in a game of American football for a chewy trophy and forever homes Team Ruff, sporting orange bandanas, and Team Fluff, wearing blue, faced off for the Chewy Lombarky trophy and their forever homes. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Pickle is proving why he should be considered the best two-way player in the game! #PuppyBowl continues on @animalplanet pic.twitter.com/6GS3d8lKDp— Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 12, 2023 A DOUBLE BURGER TOUCHDOWN! 🍔🏈#PuppyBowl is going to overtime on @animalplanet! pic.twitter.com/3lsAPylXN5— Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 12, 2023 BALL GAME OVER!! Vivian scores a walk-off #PuppyBowl touchdown as Team Fluff hangs on! pic.twitter.com/0ay0PuDIDZ— Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 12, 2023 Keep things dry, Josh Allenhound! #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/4HrvRwvdXL— Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dogs animals sports