#Sultanpur - Head-on collision of two goods trains.

The driver of a goods train was injured in the accident.

About half a dozen coaches of a goods train derailed.#Lucknow #Varanasi and #Ayodhya #Prayagraj railway track disrupted.#trainderailment #TrainMissing #TrainDerailments pic.twitter.com/6gxEXL4VxP