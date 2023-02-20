Viral Video Watch: Hyderabad restaurant names what it terms India’s biggest plate of food for actor Sonu Sood Gismat Jail Mandi named the huge platter, which can serve twenty people, for the actor to honour his ‘big heart’ and philanthropic work. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play “India’s Biggest Plate” is now named after me 🙈 Being a vegetarian guy who eats little food can’t have a plate on his name that caters to 20 people at a time 🙈❤️ Humbled 🙏 #gismatjailmandi pic.twitter.com/XESfomMSxe— sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. food Hyderabad