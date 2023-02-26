Viral Video Watch: Korean ambassador takes ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance challenge with embassy staff Korean Ambassador in India Chang Jae-bok in action. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐑𝐑𝐑 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 - 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚Do you know Naatu?We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC— Korea Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023 Lively and adorable team effort. 👍 https://t.co/K2YqN2obJ2— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Naatu Naatu South Korea dance