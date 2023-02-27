Around the Web Watch: These UP Power Corporation employees wear helmets in office as ceiling threatens to collapse The dilapidated office of the company’s metre-testing lab in Baghpat poses a threat to employees. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Baghpatदफ़्तर में 'हेलमेट' लगाकर रहते हैं कर्मचारीहेलमेट पहनकर काम करते हैं विद्युतकर्मी जर्जर भवन से टूटकर गिरता है लेंटर का मलबाकई बार शिकायत के बाद भी नहीं हुआ समाधानविद्युत प्रशिक्षणशाला का वीडियो हुआ वायरल.@BagpatDm @UPGovt pic.twitter.com/1OO7TZyzPc— Eyenews (@eyenewsup) February 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh workers