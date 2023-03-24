Around the Web Watch: Tornado swirling up to a height of 120,000 kilometres observed on the surface of the sun What could be ‘the tallest tornado’ in the solar system was caught on camera from the Sun's north pole. Scroll Staff An hour ago I spent 3 hours yesterday with my solar telescope pointed at a tall tornado-y looking thing on the sun. This 14-Earths-tall swirling column of plasma was raining moon-sized gobs of incandescent material on the sun. I can't imagine a more hellish place. pic.twitter.com/dewzNEAEJA— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) March 18, 2023 The tallest dust devil in the solar and system, and maybe the largest tornado ever recorded in human history. A height of around 120,000km! Composed entirely of solar plasma, heat and magnetism. Captured today by Nasa satellite SDO aia171 pic.twitter.com/qjQA8FnjK0— Levandov (@blabla112345) March 18, 2023 Also watch: Chunk of the sun’s surface breaks off to whirl in a vortex around its north pole We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sun Space