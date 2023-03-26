Eco India Eco India: What is digital solar, and can it push urban Indians to switch from using fossil fuels? Close to 40 GW of India's renewable energy target was supposed to be generated through rooftop solar by 2023. So far, only 8 GW has been achieved. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Field Producer & Script: Pracheta Sharma | Video Editor: Amit Garg (Metro Media Works) | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Dhiraj Katkade | Executive Producer & Voiceover: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india urban digital solar