Viral Video Watch: Women in saris play football in a tournament in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh Eight teams participated in the two-day 'Goal in Sari' tournament. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Amid ongoing Chaitra Navratra, 'Goal in Saree' soccer tourney in Gwalior. 8 women teams dressed in Saree tried their luck with football at the tourney, with the aim of promoting Saree and fitness culture among women. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ pic.twitter.com/cjUoXnZrMU— Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) March 27, 2023 म्हारी महिलायें क्या #मेसी से कम हैं.. ग्वालियर में महिलाओं ने साड़ी वेशभूषा में फुटबॉल खेली। pic.twitter.com/Hi6PmTJp2i— Brajesh Rajput (@brajeshabpnews) March 27, 2023