Around the Web Watch: Man pulled to safety from Kosi river in Uttarakhand after sudden rise in water level The fire and rescue services rescued four people who were stranded in the river in Ramnagar. Scroll Staff An hour ago रामनगर में कोसी नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने से हनुमान धाम के पास 4 लोग कोसी नदी के पार फंसे हुए थे। सूचना पर तुरंत मौके पर पहुंची #UttarakhandPolice फायर सर्विस टीम ने लाइफ जैकट और रस्सी की सहायता से चारों को रेस्क्यू कर सकुशल नदी के पार पहुंचाया।#UKPoliceHaiSaath pic.twitter.com/mztxAMbWQ3— Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) April 1, 2023