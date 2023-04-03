Viral Video ‘We’re RCB, we’re playing bold’: RCB players sing team anthem to celebrate first win of IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their IPL 2023 opener. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago RCB v MI: Dressing Room Victory Celebration Captain Faf leads from the front off the field as well, as the team prepares to bring finesse into the team song. Here’s more from last night’s win against MI.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/h8JnkaIn97— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 3, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. RCB IPL Sports Cricket