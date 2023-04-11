Around the Web Watch: How this sarus crane greeted the man who had rescued it and looked after it The bird, in Mohammad Arif’s care after being rescued, is now in an enclosure at the Kanpur zoo in UP. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago Arif went to meet his caged friend at Kanpur Bird sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/u5twHaS8yM— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 11, 2023 Also read:UP man who rescued sarus crane booked under Wildlife Protection Act We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh Kanpur birds