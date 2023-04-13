Viral Video Watch: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger fills pothole, tired of waiting for it to be fixed ‘You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/aslhkUShvT— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. potholes US