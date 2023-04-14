Viral Video Watch: Aerial views of new conch-shaped auditorium in Kolkata The Dhonodhanyo Auditorium has been named for noted Bengali poet Dwijendralal Ray’s most famous song. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Spectacular night view of #Kolkata's latest new cultural complex - the state-of-the-art Dhono Dhanya auditoriumDesigned by #Bengal CM @MamataOfficial in the shape of a "Shankh", the new complex has been reportedly built at an estimated cost of over ₹ 400 crores pic.twitter.com/cvIUqbz07y— Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) April 13, 2023 Play A proud moment as we inaugurate the Dhanadhanyo Auditorium, a state-of-the-art indoor facility built at a cost of ₹440 Crore.My sincere appreciation to the PWD for making this dream project a reality.This modern marvel is a symbol of progress and development in our state. pic.twitter.com/ApfbvWDhmX— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kolkata auditorium