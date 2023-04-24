Viral Video Watch: Virender Sehwag does a headstand to wish Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday ‘Have usually done opposite of what you have said in the field, so this is the right way to wish you on your birthday.’ Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha.Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/awvckIAqc9— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket birthday