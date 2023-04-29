Around the Web Watch: Jewellers make ring studded with over 50,000 diamonds, set new world record The jewellers from Gujarat set 50,907 diamonds on a single ring. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago New record: Most diamonds set in one ring - 50,907 achieved by H.K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (India)Incredibly, the ring is made entirely out of recycled materials. Recycled gold was mixed with re-purposed diamonds to create this magnificent piece 💍 pic.twitter.com/xCiT9gEilH— Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 28, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Diamonds world record