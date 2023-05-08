Around the Web Watch: Cricketer Shubman Gill to be voice of Indian Spider-Man Sony Pictures announced that the cricketer will dub for both Hindi and Punjabi versions of the superhero film ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Shub-Man is now Spider-Man! 🕸️🏏Thrilled to have the talented @ShubmanGill as the voice of our very own - Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. Trailer dropping soon! Get ready for some web-slinging action! 🕷️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/k38p4Gorkw— Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) May 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket Spider-Man