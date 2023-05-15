Around the Web Watch: MS Dhoni signs former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s shirt after CSK vs KKR match in Chennai The legendary cricketer met Dhoni after CSK’s final home game of the IPL 2023 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Legendary! MS Dhoni Signs Autograph On Sunil Gavaskar's Shirt During CSK's Lap Of Honour at ChepaukThis is surreal ♥️Best Day of my Life 🥹You are OG @mahi7781 🤌🏻Best moments of IPL 2023 so far#IPL2023 #CSKvKKR #dhoni #csk #autograph #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/M3AixAWF08— Sonik Roonwal (@RoonwalSonik) May 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. IPL Sports Cricket Sunil Gavaskar MS Dhoni