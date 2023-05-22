Around the Web Watch: Woman dressed in Ukraine flag colours pours fake blood on herself on Red Carpet at Cannes The woman was quickly removed by security personnel before the screening of the film ‘Acide’. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago Une femme vêtue d’une robe aux couleurs du drapeau de l’Ukraine a fait irruption dimanche sur le tapis rouge du Festival de Cannes pour s’y recouvrir de faux sang⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FvnZHseQoC— LN24 (@LesNews24) May 22, 2023 Cannes 2023 : elle s’asperge de faux sang sur le tapis rouge en soutien à l’Ukrainehttps://t.co/mlr1OImgp1 pic.twitter.com/X6YkgcWFL6— LCI (@LCI) May 22, 2023 Cannes: une femme vêtue aux couleurs de l'Ukraine se recouvre de faux sang sur le tapis rougehttps://t.co/PLrSUzedKo pic.twitter.com/D5LtqUz5Ld— BFMTV (@BFMTV) May 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cannes Film Festival Ukraine war