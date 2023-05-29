Viral Video Watch: Salman Khan dances with Norwegian dance group Quick Style at an award show in Abu Dhabi Quick Style joined the actor on stage at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago '❤️ maangta h ❤️❤️❤️ mangta h❤️maangta h ❤️dar soniye tu aaja soniye ' Salman sir Performing live ❤️🔥🥰💥⭐🕺👌👍🙄💪👇#salmankhan #IIFA2023 #AbuDhabi #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/pzr4JWMFSO— R gulati (@ritesh272727) May 27, 2023 Play Full performance We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Abu Dhabi IFFA awards Quick Style Salman Khan