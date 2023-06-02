Around the Web Watch: Joe Biden trips and falls at the US Air Force Academy graduation, jokes he ‘got sandbagged’ The president said he had tripped on one of two sandbags on the stage used to set up his teleprompter. Scroll Staff An hour ago BREAKING: President Biden takes a fall on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduationpic.twitter.com/BLef4F8eby— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 1, 2023 ♥ GOTTA LOVE JOE “I got sandbagged!” @POTUS @JoeBiden jokes with reporters who asked how he was feeling after his fall this afternoon when he returned to the @WhiteHouse.Gotta love a president who can poke a little fun at their own expense! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XY6miQFGhx— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 1, 2023 He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands. https://t.co/jP4sJiirHh— Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) June 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US Joe Biden