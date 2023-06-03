Watch: Ukrainian soldiers send a message to Russia with a parody of Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’
A social media experiment by soldiers from Mykolaive.
Ukrainian soldiers from the city of Mykolaiv have made a parody of the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu” from the movie RRR (vide above). The soldiers have recreated the song originally performed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. However, instead of protesting against British officers as in the original film, they have turned their vision into protest against Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
According to a News18 report, the original song “Naatu Naatu” was filmed in Kyiv outside the Presidential Palace, and the Ukrainian soldiers used the same location.