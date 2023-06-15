Around the Web Landfall: Watch fiery winds and rainfall hit Gujarat as Cyclone Biparjoy hits the coast The process of landfall will continue till midnight. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Just In:Biparjoy makes landfall in Indian Gujrat amid heavy rain and intense tidal waves. pic.twitter.com/4SikdMl4AD— Mahboob Ahmad (@Mahboobahmad110) June 15, 2023 Live visuals of Damaging Winds from #Jakhau Petrol Pump , #CycloneBiparjoy landfall process going on#Gujaratcyclone #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/HGpNxr12hx— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) June 15, 2023 #WATCH | Gujarat | Heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, continues in Morbi as an impact of #CycloneBiparjoy. The landfall process has commenced over the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch and it will continue until midnight, says IMD pic.twitter.com/xzIFwCxP1U— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023 #WATCH गुजरात: मोरबी में चक्रवात बिपरजॉय के प्रभाव से भारी बारिश के साथ तेज़ आंधी चल रही है। #CycloneBiporjoy pic.twitter.com/TcdzoEOOpY— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 15, 2023 Visuals from Gujarat's Dwarka district as the landfall process of #CycloneBiparjoy commences. pic.twitter.com/ak0RLr9ANq— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2023 VIDEO | Gusty winds lash Mandvi in Gujarat as Biparjoy starts making landfall near Jakhau Port. #CycloneBiparjoy pic.twitter.com/kOzDVy7tvl— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2023 ગુજરાતમાં બિપરજોય વાવાઝોડાની તબાહીના દ્રશ્યો#biparjoycyclone #gujartcyclone #biparjoy #biparjoylatestupdates #cycloneupdates #saksheesingh #landfall #vibesofindia pic.twitter.com/nRvibKjSkm— Vibes of India | ગુજરાતી (@VoI_Gujarati) June 15, 2023 Also read: Cyclone Biparjoy: Landfall process begins, over 94,000 evacuated in Gujarat We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cyclone Gujarat Cyclone Biparjoy