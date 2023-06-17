Viral Video Watch: How former child-actor Ke Huy Quan surprised Harrison Ford at ‘Indiana Jones 5’ premiere ‘You’re all grown up,’ Ford said as he reunited with Quan, who was a child-actor in the 1984 ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’. Scroll Staff An hour ago Ke Huy Quan surprises Harrison Ford at the #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere 🫶 pic.twitter.com/UAfORSHb77— Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) June 15, 2023 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hollywood actors