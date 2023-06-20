Viral Video Watch: Special sand sculpture uses 250 coconuts to celebrate Rath Yatra on an Odisha beach Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattanaik’s creation features three chariots along with the idols on Puri beach. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago #WATCH | Odisha: Two Hundred fifty coconuts installed in the sand art of lord Jagannath Ratha Yatra; created by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri beach ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 pic.twitter.com/sjIlcOxrvw— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Odisha art Rath Yatra