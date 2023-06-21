Around the Web Watch: Scooter dangles from power lines following a windstorm in Jammu The incident took place in the Greater Kailash region of Jammu on Sunday, June 18. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Jammu में भारी तूफान में उड़ी स्कूटी, 15 फीट ऊंचाई पर तारों में लटकी मिली; दूर-दूर से देखने पहुंचे लोग pic.twitter.com/C3hOP4adgw— JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) June 18, 2023 In a bizarre incident a scooty was found hanging with wires in Jammu City during the wind storm today.. pic.twitter.com/V6C4hfkmtW— Jammu Updates (@JammuUpdates) June 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jammu storm