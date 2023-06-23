Around the Web Watch: Commuters escape as plumes of black smoke come out of a train and cause panic in Chennai The authorities at Southern Railways clarified there was no fire. The smoke was caused by an issue in the Head on Generation coupler, they said. Scroll Staff 17 minutes ago Lokmanya Tilak Express, engine on fire near @Chennai_central...#Lokmanya_Tilak pic.twitter.com/yP6GZ1q86n— R.SARATH BABU (@sarath1384) June 22, 2023 It is hereby clarified that there was no fire involved. Smoke got emitted due to trouble in the HOG coupler. The same attended and smoke has been stopped. Train resumed its journey.— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) June 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. train chennai