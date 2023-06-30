Around the Web Watch: Greta Thunberg visits Ukraine, discusses environmental damage of war with President Zelenskyy Members of the International Working Group on the environmental consequences of the war met Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago Play Ukraine's train company Ukrzaliznytsia presented Greta Thunberg with a cap made from upcycled cotton and showed her notebooks by Ukrainian startup ReLeaf, made from fallen leaves, plastic lids and recycled cardboard. Check it out here: https://t.co/8aTds9se2m📷 Ukrzaliznytsia/TG pic.twitter.com/gZUkl7AONk— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 30, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine climate change war