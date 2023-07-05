Around the Web Watch: Sinkhole appears on Delhi road after heavy rainfall makes the surface collapse Traffic was diverted on Wednesday morning after a section of the road in the capital’s Janakpuri area caved in. Scroll Staff An hour ago दिल्ली के जनकपुरी इलाके में अचानक धंसी सड़क pic.twitter.com/A9l2V1u5Jm— Mohd Aziz saifi (@MOHDAZI39027329) July 5, 2023 #WATCH | A large portion of road caved in Delhi's Janakpuri area this morning. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/otjQitTJix— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Sinkhole Rain