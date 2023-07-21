Around the Web Caught on CCTV in Jaipur: Earthquake strikes in the early hours of Friday morning Panic-stricken residents rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in different parts of the city a little after 4 am. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #earthquake See the dogs on the street in deep sleep suddenly waking up #jaipur #भूकंप pic.twitter.com/oGYz942g9i— Rameshwar Singh (@RSingh6969a) July 20, 2023 Earthquake in Jaipur.. at 4:09 AM#Earthquake #Jaipur pic.twitter.com/unmWcx2hk0— Vikrant Singh (@itzvikrant_) July 20, 2023 पहला झटका 4.09 AM वाला बहुत ख़तरनाक था।#earthquake #Jaipur pic.twitter.com/P19iVBhWzx— मनोज कुमार बरवड़ 🇮🇳 (@ManojVerma1_) July 20, 2023 What a scary day to witness such high magnitude #earthquake in #Jaipur. Please be safe! pic.twitter.com/hGDgfCHYtL— Jahnvi Sharma (@JahnviSharma01) July 20, 2023 Due to the strong earthquake, even the animals started running away in fear. #jaipur #earthquake #Rajasthan #भूकंप #जयपुर #todayearthquake pic.twitter.com/rFo3jiGARb— SAJID KHAN (@sajidkhansipahi) July 21, 2023 #earthquake #Jaipur #Rajasthan #भूकंप #भूकम्प Cctv footage of earthquake . It was too dangerprayers for everyone’s safety 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZVbtyAQSkE— Shubham Choudhary 🇮🇳 (@_Shubham_7_) July 20, 2023 #earthquake in #Jaipur#भूकंप आया #जयपुर में। 04:09:50 - ye tha timestamp, aur niche hai hamare office ke camera se capture hua video! 😐 pic.twitter.com/wK0gn8iUyJ— Deepesh Mittal (@mittaldeepesh07) July 21, 2023 Earthquake in jaipur #earthquake #jaipur @vkpwr1009 @DharmbeerLamba @8PMnoCM pic.twitter.com/XD4MvLTylv— Rahul Aswal (@aswalrahul77) July 20, 2023 संकट कटे मिटे सब पीरा, जो सुमिरे हनुमत बलबीरा ❣️जय श्री हनुमान, जय श्री रामराजस्थान के जयपुर शहर में आये भूकंप लोगो ने घर के बाहर की हनुमान चालीसा #Jaipur #Rajasthan #भूकंप #jaipurearthquake pic.twitter.com/77ux69JfFo— ARVIND SINGH RAJPUROHIT (@avraj1008) July 21, 2023 भूकंप से जागा जयपुर!घरों के बाहर निकले लोग, मालती स्टोरी बिल्डिंगें जबरदस्त हिली।#earthquake #Jaipur pic.twitter.com/ooibEoMflh— Rajasthan Chowk (@RajasthanChowk) July 20, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. earthquake Rajasthan