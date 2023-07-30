Around the Web Watch: Journalist composes piano pieces depicting different phases of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine BBC’s Russia Editor Steve Rosenberg’s unusual response to the war. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago There are different ways to report a story. With words. With pictures. Sometimes I use music. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, I’ve been writing a piece for the piano about what’s happening here. @BBCNews @BBCRadio3 @BBCr4today pic.twitter.com/sXuvcj0Tva— Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) July 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music Russia Ukraine