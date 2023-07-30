Around the Web Watch: X, formerly Twitter, puts up new sign at headquarters, neighbours complain of being blinded People living across the street in San Francisco tweeted their displeasure. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023 Here’s another angle I forgot I had that shows the X strobing.Also, my apartment building needs a bath. pic.twitter.com/t66erPuDlL— Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023 Also Watch: New logo projected on Twitter headquarters as social media platform is rebranded ‘X’ We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Twitter Elon Musk