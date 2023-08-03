Viral Video Watch: Doctor sings and plays the guitar for a patient suffering from severe heart failure Third-year resident Dr Freire went beyond the call of duty. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Dr. Freire, who is his 3rd year of Residency, sings to a patient with severe heart failure.Upon learning that patient loved the band The Bee Gees, Dr. Freire brought his guitar the next day and sang 4 songs for her including "How Deep Is Your Love".pic.twitter.com/XCtXd7vDjt— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music Doctor