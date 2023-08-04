Viral Video Watch: Ten-year-old football referee Erick Callejas loves managing the game You can spot Callejas on weekends taking charge at local games in Bolivia, drawing inspiration from his referee father, Ramiro. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This 10-year-old soccer referee isn’t afraid of calling the shots on the pitch in Bolivia. Erick Callejas is inspired and coached by his father who is also a referee ⚽️ https://t.co/VvmplxYzY1 pic.twitter.com/zLTrqNOXfN— Reuters (@Reuters) August 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football Sports Bolivia