Villagers throng to see wreckage after unmanned drone developed by DRDO crashes in Karnataka The unmanned aerial vehicle, Tapas, crashed during a test flight in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. DRDO has launched an investigation. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Tapas drone crashes in Chitradurga, Karnataka. It's one of 5 prototypes in test flight ahead of user trials slated to begin soon. This is the 2nd crash during the test phase — the first was in Sept 2019. pic.twitter.com/hNacZdaWav— Sumit Chaudhary (@SumitDefence) August 20, 2023 A DRDO drone lost control and crashed at a farmer's field in #Hiriyur taluk of #Chitradurga district. Police and DRDO officials have rushed to the spot. No one was injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/I9TExFVqyr— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) August 20, 2023 unmanned aerial vehicle being developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment Crashed Today near Chitradurga, #Bengluru Enquiry ordered. @DRDO_India #DRDO #Drone#IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/MVsDFN7wi6— Duddakunta Venkateswara Reddy/వెంకటేశ్వర రెడ్డి (@DuddakuntaBJP) August 20, 2023