Around the Web Watch: Earthquake, flash floods hit California as tropical storm Hilary hits the US state A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck southern California, while heavy rain because of the storm caused severe flooding and mudslides. Scroll Staff An hour ago #NEW Video shows the moment the #earthquake hit in #SantaPaula earlier this afternoon. The earthquake happened as #tropicalstorm #Hilary moved into Southern California. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/zddzer5zVe— Alex Rozier (@AlexNBCLA) August 21, 2023 #Hurriquake knocks over wine bottles at a grocery store in #Ojai. This comes as 12 earthquakes hit the area hours before #Hilary arrived in SoCal https://t.co/f2yEXI6mPK pic.twitter.com/8jtQMgLIE0— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) August 21, 2023 INTENSE flash flood with very large boulders rolling like a potato down Whitewater Canyon north of I-10 @accuweather #Hilary pic.twitter.com/GmTKDJmiiy— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 21, 2023 MASSIVE DEBRIS PLUG FLOODING HEADED FOR PALM SPRINGS! Crossed I-10! #CAwx @RadarOmega @ReedTimmerAccu @JimCantore LIVE: https://t.co/HhK4soO3Tg @NWSSanDiego pic.twitter.com/2ZhFt7jt5S— Brandon Copic (@BrandonCopicWx) August 21, 2023 Flood waters filling up the washes in Palm Desert, CA. @weatherchannel @NWSSanDiego @TWCChrisWarren @TWCAlexWilson #Hilary #cawx pic.twitter.com/7bD0TLLl7D— Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) August 20, 2023 Unreal #flashflood in the California desert! #tropicalstormhilary #CAwx #RanchoMirage #PalmSprings @WeatherRadar_US pic.twitter.com/AOjn3oRVdT— Jonathan Petramala (@jpetramala) August 21, 2023 MAJOR flash flood with large debris increasing in size rapidly whitewater river, California from TS Hilary pic.twitter.com/fQ65akgruJ— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 21, 2023 ATTN Drivers, please stay off the roads, if able. This video was taken by our #Caltrans8 Cajon Crew team wearing a head camera of SR-2 and Sheep Creek. Flash floods, high winds and the rain are making it a big challenge for all. Please be patient while we work. pic.twitter.com/BFga3z6JMG— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) August 21, 2023 Dodger stadium this morning #Dodgerstadium #dodgerblue #copterpilot #dodgerlife #dodgers #dodgertown #doyers #blueheaven #LA #LADodgers #playball #losangelesaerial #dodgeraerial pic.twitter.com/FFZ7OMZ8Ti— Los Angeles Dodgers Aerial Photography (@DodgerAerial) August 21, 2023 My brother sent me this video of how it is back home in Palm springs y'all this is crazy they are not built for this much rain 😭 pic.twitter.com/RREc2r0TIK— mari (@palmspringsrry) August 21, 2023 Streets are turning into rivers in Cathedral City #Hilary #CAwx @accuweather pic.twitter.com/nuyblEV9Ro— Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) August 20, 2023 A rushing LA River is about 6ft from banks in Atwater Village, in Los Angeles. This was just a peaceful dribble yesterday. TS #Hilary moving through. (Also a 5.1 earthquake earlier.) @NWSLosAngeles #cawx pic.twitter.com/JhGKhYuORx— Brooks Garner (@BrooksWeather) August 20, 2023 AVOID THE AREA: Due to road damage, please drive with caution going NB on Sand Canyon Road near Soledad Canyon Road. Additionally, one lane going WB on Soledad Canyon Road between Oaks Springs Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road will be shut down for debris removal. pic.twitter.com/Dafo0xeyW5— Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) August 21, 2023 Massive rock falls on California Highway during Hurricane Hillary. #SanDiego #HurricaneHillary #HurricaneHilary #Hilary pic.twitter.com/PDwoOY9MFO— City Fuckery (@CityFuckery) August 21, 2023