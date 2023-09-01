Around the Web Watch: ISRO chief S Somanath welcomed with special in-flight announcement, gifts on flight The ISRO chief was warmly welcomed by both the crew and passengers after the success of Chandrayaan-3. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago ISRO Chairman #SSomanath receives warm welcome on flight. #Indigo #ISRO #Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Success #JawanTrailer Adani Rakhi pic.twitter.com/OmeAw2XeGz— Suchitra Das (@Suchitra_Dass) September 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ISRO Flight Chandryaan-3