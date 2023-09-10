Around the Web ‘First time I saw my dad cry’: Tennis star Coco Gauff after she won the US Open 2023 ‘He got caught in 4K.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Coco spilled the tea on her dad’s emotion 😅 pic.twitter.com/mzk0GvmHrj— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023 "He's the reason why I won this match, honestly. ... My dad's captain." @CocoGauff sharing her appreciation for her father's support ❤️ #USOpen pic.twitter.com/CI7M1g0e0R— espnW (@espnW) September 9, 2023 Coco Gauff walks into the stands & hugs her mom, dad, & family. They’ve been with her every step of the way.They guided her, believed in her, & instilled honest values in her. The most beautiful moment of the US Open. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Sr5l7VGPsO— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tennis US Open 2023 Coco Gauff