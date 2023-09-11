Viral Video Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans in Dubai arrive at movie theatre wrapped in bandages to watch ‘Jawan’ The fans covered their faces and arms with bandages to emulate Shah Rukh Khan’s look in the film. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago Very rare movie can leave a huge impact and influence on people and that type of movies are one in a decade #Jawan is the one 🔥 #JawanTsunami pic.twitter.com/R9ZX962wvn— iamsrksneha (@iamsrkian000) September 11, 2023 The Jawan fever is unparalleled. The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has once again managed to steal the hearts of people with the release of his latest movie Jawan 🔥 via @casamilanouae @azharsajan #lovindubai pic.twitter.com/UiTUc3poZg— Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) September 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shah Rukh Khan Dubai cinema