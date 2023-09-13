Around the Web Watch: TDP leader protests against party chief Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest on plane, in airport Adari Kishore Kumar held up a sign inside a plane and then at Visakhapatnam airport before being dragged away by the police. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | TDP leader Adari Kishore Kumar staged a protest against the arrest of party president N Chandrababu Naidu inside Visakhapatnam airport and an aircraft at the airport today. He was detained by police.(Video source: TDP) pic.twitter.com/7ZPfZMVSsv— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2023 In Vizag, a passenger who had been chanting "Save Democracy" to condemn the #ChandrababuArrest was dragged out of the airport by the police pic.twitter.com/rcUTDI2Gh5— Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) September 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Andhra Pradesh TDP N Chandrababu Naidu