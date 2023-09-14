Around the Web Watch: Millionaire CEO says more job cuts are needed to curb ‘employees arrogance’ in post-Covid era There has been pushback on social media against the views of the Australian property developer Tim Gurner, founder of the Gurner Group. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Gurner Group founder Tim Gurner tells the Financial Review Property Summit workers have become "arrogant" since COVID and "We've got to kill that attitude." https://t.co/lcX3CCxGuj pic.twitter.com/f9HK2YZRRE— Financial Review (@FinancialReview) September 12, 2023 Reminder that major CEOs have skyrocketed their own pay so much that the ratio of CEO-to-worker pay is now at some of the highest levels *ever* recorded. https://t.co/MCvsICsZce— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 12, 2023 Wow. Quiet part out loud. Capitalism raw and uncensored? https://t.co/WiH6Y16SW3— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 12, 2023 We need to grasp that this dude isn’t some particular aberration within a capitalist system but rather a plain embodiment of its values. Other people exist for his class to use and destroy for personal gain. He stands out mainly by his unusual honesty.pic.twitter.com/3LPsCWFFtH— Aren R. LeBrun (@proustmalone) September 12, 2023 This is precisely how feudal landowners responded to labour shortages after the plague in the 1300s. They tried force, pain, even executions. They failed. Serfdom ended, wages rose and guilds (pre- unions) began. Like this bloke, they were on the wrong side of history. https://t.co/Nmfu0j0qQb— Jane Caro (@JaneCaro) September 12, 2023 Tim Gurner's depraved remarks serve as a glaring admission of an inherent structural truth about our society - unemployment & poverty are not anomalies within the system but necessary features of capitalism. https://t.co/hzFY9bkBPS— Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) September 13, 2023 This guy saying the quiet part loud - the intention is to hurt employees, to make them vulnerable, so that they accept a subordinate place, and the push is for policies to make this happen. Listen and know your enemy: https://t.co/eCH1LUGtgv— Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) September 12, 2023 How about we start with a small thing - change Stage 3 so this bloke and his ilk don’t get a $9,000 tax cut? https://t.co/6kIbhvv0Mj— Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) September 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. business jobs